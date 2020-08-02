Latest Weather Blog
More than 700 remain in shelters as recovery continues
BATON ROUGE - More than 700 residents remain in American Red Cross shelters as recovery efforts continue in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.
The largest number of sheltered residents remains at the Baton Rouge River Center, where more than 350 residents are still staying. Another 100 residents remain sheltered at the LM Lockhart Center in Denham Springs.
Here's a full breakdown of the numbers from the Red Cross:

