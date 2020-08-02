89°
More than 700 remain in shelters as recovery continues

3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, September 07 2016 Sep 7, 2016 September 07, 2016 2:20 PM September 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - More than 700 residents remain in American Red Cross shelters as recovery efforts continue in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

The largest number of sheltered residents remains at the Baton Rouge River Center, where more than 350 residents are still staying. Another 100 residents remain sheltered at the LM Lockhart Center in Denham Springs.

Here's a full breakdown of the numbers from the Red Cross:

Shelter Name

Shelter Address

Total Population

Baton Rouge River Center

275 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

351

Lamar Dixon 

9039 St. Landry Road   Gonzales, LA 70737

86

Baker Municipal Center Auditorium

3325 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714

39

Clinton Welfare Center

9742 Plank Rd, Clinton LA 70722

25

Killian First Baptist

27978 Hwy 22, Springfield, LA 70462

36

The Way Church

9270 Cockerham Road     Denham Springs, LA 70726

35

Mike Kenny Center

601 W Coleman, Hammond, LA 70443

33

LM Lockhart Center

302 Martin Luther King Jr. Denham Springs, LA 70726

99

Faith Based

Impact Church

34401 La 16, Denham Springs, LA

12

 

