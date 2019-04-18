Monitor these WBRZ TV, online channels today for urgent weather updates

BATON ROUGE – The WBRZ viewing area, along with most of South Louisiana, is facing an elevated risk of severe weather Thursday.

WBRZ will produce extended weather-related coverage all day. News 2 newscasts will feature the most updated forecast models from 12-1 p.m.; 4-4:30 p.m.; 5-5:30 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.; and 10-11 p.m. on WBRZ channel 2 and WBRZ+, the area’s live, local cable news channel.

Urgent weather reports are expected to interrupt programming across all WBRZ stations Thursday.

In addition to television, the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page will display a live radar feed with periodic voice interruptions from the WBRZ weather team. Keep the page loaded in your browser or turn on Facebook notifications in your Facebook app and monitor the feed throughout the day.

Safely report damage, weather-related incidents

