Monday PM Forecast: wet pattern to start week ends recent hot streak

An unusual August cold front has ended the heat stretch with clouds and scattered thunderstorms overtaking the area. Humidity remains high, but could get knocked down a touch as the front gets closer later this week.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with occasional showers and thunderstorms—most likely closer to daybreak. Temps will be steady in the low to mid 70s. On Tuesday, the position of the cold front will determine how active the area is in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Most likely, the front will move north to south toward I-10 keeping most of the activity south of the interstates. While there may be some showers and thunderstorms around early, daytime warming may help to spark an afternoon batch as well. Some breaks of sun will guide thermometers into the upper 80s.

Up Next: On Wednesday, the front will be diminishing between the interstates and the Louisiana coast. This may allow low temperatures to drop below average into the low 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Some areas north of the highways may even dip into the upper 60s. On Wednesday, a drier day with more sunshine is anticipated. Any showers and thunderstorms should be isolated and closer to the coast. This will allow high temperatures to return to the 90s. Thursday will work out similarly. The next upper level disturbance will swing by with more showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as humidity slowly climbs again. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A surface trough of low pressure over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean centered a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a 20 percent chance of development while this system moves northward or northwestward before encountering cool waters by Thursday. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A weak cold front will continue sinking southward across the I-10/12 corridor into Tuesday. Despite the loss of daytime warming, a weak upper level impulse riding over the boundary will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Activity may be a bit more confined on Tuesday to those locations south of the front and therefore south of I-12. Expected showers and thunde3rstorms to take a messy, scattered form and with very high moisture content in the atmosphere, thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning and downpours. Fortunately, the storms will have enough forward motion to preclude any substantial, large scale flood threat. As is always the case, isolated street and poor drainage flooding could occur. Dew points will drop a little as the front passes and this could allow low temperatures to drop a few degrees below average Wednesday through Friday morning. Readings will range from the mid 70s along the coast to the upper 60s in southwest Mississippi. With the front all but dissipated and the associated upper level trough pulling away to the northeast, Wednesday into early Friday should be rather quiet. What is left of the front on Wednesday could support isolated showers and thunderstorms near the coast, but inland sections should stay mainly dry due to a drop in the atmospheric moisture. A second, smaller and faster upper level trough will cut across the southern third of the country toward the end of the week. As the axis of this trough cross our area, there will be a 24 hour period late Friday into Saturday afternoon where an uptick in showers and thunderstorms is anticipated. Sunday into early next week, more typical summer weather will return with highs and lows close to average and isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

--Josh

