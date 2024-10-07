Monday PM Forecast: coolest air so far this season arrives tonight, Milton remains a Cat. 5

A cold front is poised to pass through the capital area on Monday night. The changes that follow will be noticeable and stick around for a while.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A much-anticipated cold front will pass through on Monday night in the capital area. While temperatures will gradually cool in the evening, the rate picks up overnight. Look for a morning low in the low-60s in Baton Rouge. Areas north of the city and near the state line might dip into the upper-50s. Areas south of the capital city will likely be a touch warmer. Temperatures will only top out in the middle-80s on Tuesday which is on par with average for early October. The humidity will drop and sunshine will dominate. The air will have a much nicer feel.

Up Next: The cooler pattern will be reinforced through the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the mid/upper-80s and lows near 60°. Every day will feature full sunshine and a relative lack of humidity. The weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans, including the Ole Miss game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

The Tropics: Milton rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane in a little over 24 hours, ranking high among some of the fastest rapid intensifications on record in the Atlantic. Milton is forecast to remain a Category 5 hurricane through Monday as it brushes the Yucatan Peninsula. Gradual weakening is possible on Tuesday while taking a northeastward turn.

The storm will encounter a more hostile environment on Wednesday. This could result in some weakening prior to making landfall in Florida. Unfortunately, the storm will grow in size as this happens. Life-threatening storm surge, high winds, and heavy rain are likely in the region. Locally, no major impacts are expected.

Kirk became post tropical on Monday morning. Its remnants will push east into Europe by midweek.

Hurricane Leslie is located farther south in the central tropical Atlantic. It's time as a hurricane is running out. Leslie will likely weaken to a tropical storm on Tuesday.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The system is expected to move near or over the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday or early Friday morning, and interests there should monitor its progress.

Meanwhile, yet another area of disturbed weather is located across South Florida, Florida Straits, and northwestern Bahamas. This area will move northeastward, and an area of low pressure could for near the Bahamas. Limited tropical or subtropical development is possible that low as it continues to move into the Atlantic, away from the United States. Odds of this occurring appear low at this time.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

