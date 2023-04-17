Monday AM Forecast: You have plenty of time to get outside this week

Sunshine and low humidity are in the forecast to start the week!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Temperatures are starting out chilly today, but we will warm up nicely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be cool again, near 50°.

Up Next: Temperatures will warm to near 80° on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we will be dry. Overnight temperatures will start to climb. We will wake up near 60° on Wednesday morning. The dry skies will last into Wednesday too with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon. Higher humidity and a few showers will be back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Just a few afternoon showers possible on Thursday, but most areas will stay dry. On Friday a decaying storm system will bring isolated showers later in the evening and into the overnight hours too. A few showers may be around for the first half of the day Saturday with dry skies back in the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday, but it is trending mostly dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

