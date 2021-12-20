Monday AM Forecast: The chill will not last long

Temperatures this week are on a steady climb. We may see 80s by Christmas Day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The cold air from the weekend cold front is still settling in. Temperatures this afternoon will not warm very much. There will be thick cloud cover and on and off drizzle for the first half of the day. Temperatures will max out in the low 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into to upper 30s.

Up Next: Skies will be clear by late Monday, and they will stay clear for the rest of the week. The weather story is the warmup bringing more 80s to the forecast. Tuesday afternoon will still be chilly with temperatures maxing out in the mid-50s. Wednesday will start out cold with temperatures in the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny in the mid-60s. Thursday morning will be a touch warmer in the low 40s with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Friday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, late on Christmas Eve temperatures will be in the low 60s. Saturday, Christmas Day will be warm and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a near repeat on Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

