Monday AM Forecast: Strong storms possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday

Storms on Tuesday and Wednesday bring a risk for severe weather.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Some areas of dense fog will be possible again this morning. Any fog will be clearing by 9 am and then skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight will be muggy with temperatures in the low 60s.

Up Next: On Tuesday, the day will start dry and warm. Temperatures will climb to near 80° and isolated storms will be around ahead of the main line. Most will stay dry though the day Tuesday, but any storms that do develop could be stronger. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The bulk of the showers will be moving through the area in the morning hours of Wednesday. If you live southeast of Baton Rouge, the storms may last in the afternoon as well. The level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather will last through the day Wednesday too. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area become severe. Watch the FUTURECAST track here.

Once the cold front passes all the way through on Wednesday evening, cooler air will move in on the other side and skies will be clear for the rest of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through the day Wednesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.