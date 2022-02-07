Monday AM Forecast: Starting cloudy with sunshine on the way

Monday is bringing a cloudy start to the week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy today. There may be a few light showers for parishes south of Baton Rouge this morning. Any rain will clear up by late morning, but the clouds will stick around. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s this afternoon. The sun will be fighting those clouds and by sunset time, the sun may start to peak through. At that time of day, it will be too late for any significant heating. Tonight, temperatures will be near freezing. A weeklong warm up starts tomorrow.

Up Next: Tuesday afternoon will be sunny! Temperatures will be near 60° in the afternoon. Wednesday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Warmer conditions are coming in after that. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 60s and some areas will scratch 70° as we approach the weekend. Meanwhile, there is no rain in your 7-day forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

