Monday AM Forecast: More heat in your workweek forecast

With school wrapping up this week, pool days are back in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The heat returns this week, and showers start to creep back in. Starting off the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s and mostly cloudy skies. As the day goes on, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s across the area. You will stay nice and dry today, but you will be able to feel the humidity return. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s and the pattern repeats for Tuesday.

Up Next: Each day, we are cranking up the heat. By Tuesday the 90s are back and they stick around all week long. Spotty PM showers return back to the forecast Tuesday. For your entire workweek, we are watching the heat and the feels like temperatures. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Rain will not be a problem. Some people will go all week long before catching one of the sneaky PM showers. We will stay nice and mostly dry heading into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tracking the Tropics:

Southwestern Atlantic:

Showers and a few thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the central

Bahamas remain poorly organized. Strong upper-level winds and dry

air are expected to prevent development while the system moves

generally north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph over the southwestern

Atlantic during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent