Mom and pop shops buzzing with business after shutdown

In the heart of Denham Springs, mom and pop shops are reopened and buzzing with business.

But since the coronavirus shut down business back in March, it's been tough.

Many local stores, like Addiction Boutique, had to rely on online sales and curbside pickup to survive.

"We were open for business. Business was booming and we were doing great. Then all of a sudden the doors slammed shut.

It was a struggle, but we're back and we're better," said Manager, Ayla Zier.

Mom and pop shops and small retailers still await approval to operate at full capacity.

For now, allowing in-person shopping comes with strict guidelines.

Consumers will see hand sanitizer in the stores, more cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and face coverings are recommended by the governor.

"It's very difficult to really connect with a customer when you have a mask on, because you can't see their facial expressions. You can't really form that connection, but we've been making it work. As we've been open, it's been better."

But across the street at the Blue Door Market, the owner says they're back to business.

"For most of the month of May, we did have 10 people at a time, and we were requiring people to wear a mask. But, now we're back to just business as normal," said owner Jeremy Labored.

Business owners say they're hopeful about the new eased restrictions, but know the shopping experience will be different.