Latest Weather Blog
MLB Draft Day 3: Two more LSU pitchers go off the board
ARLINGTON, Texas - LSU pitchers continued to go off the board in the MLB Draft.
After six Tiger pitchers were selected over the first two days of the MLB Draft, a couple more got drafted on day three Tuesday.
Christian Little was taken in the eleventh round with the 333rd pick by the Seattle Mariners. Little, a right-handed pitcher who played two seasons at LSU, struck out 38 in 29.2 innings this past spring. The Vanderbilt transfer was picked in the 19th round in 2023.
Left-handed pitcher Justin Loer, who is also in the transfer portal, was picked in the 13th round by the Colorado Rockies with the 378th pick.
Loer pitched 24.1 innings this spring, striking out 30 with a 5.92 ERA.
Tuesday marked the end of the MLB Draft. Eight LSU pitchers from this past season were taken, while only one position player (Tommy White) was drafted.
