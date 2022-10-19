Mississippi State football player dead at 18, university says

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland died unexpectedly at age 18, the university announced Wednesday.

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach announced Westmoreland's passing via a statement that afternoon. Neither the school nor authorities immediately shared any details related to how Westmoreland died.

The Clarion Ledger reported that officials found Westmoreland dead at Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church, about four miles away from the MSU campus, after getting a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday. An investigation into his death is ongoing, but investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

A press release from the university said it was working with law enforcement to determine what happened.

"The university is working cooperatively with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner's Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine the facts of this incident and will have no further comment until that assessment is completed," the statement read in part.