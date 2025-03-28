Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail, cashing checks in Livingston Parish

WALKER — Deputies are searching for a Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail and cashing thousands of dollars in checks at multiple banks in Walker.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working to locate Jonathan Wesley Robertson for allegedly washing checks and cashing in approximately $18,000 at local banks in Walker.

LPSO's Financial Crimes Unit began the investigation after receiving multiple complaints of mail theft in the area. Detectives said Robertson was operating in Livingston Parish between Feb. 11 to March 7.

Throughout the investigation, detectives said they found out that the checks were related to that same theft and concluded that he was the individual responsible for the fraud.

Deputies believe Robertson is in the metro Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241.