Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail, cashing checks in Livingston Parish
WALKER — Deputies are searching for a Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail and cashing thousands of dollars in checks at multiple banks in Walker.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working to locate Jonathan Wesley Robertson for allegedly washing checks and cashing in approximately $18,000 at local banks in Walker.
LPSO's Financial Crimes Unit began the investigation after receiving multiple complaints of mail theft in the area. Detectives said Robertson was operating in Livingston Parish between Feb. 11 to March 7.
Throughout the investigation, detectives said they found out that the checks were related to that same theft and concluded that he was the individual responsible for the fraud.
Deputies believe Robertson is in the metro Baton Rouge area.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...