73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail, cashing checks in Livingston Parish

1 hour 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 6:01 PM March 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

WALKER — Deputies are searching for a Mississippi man wanted for allegedly stealing mail and cashing thousands of dollars in checks at multiple banks in Walker. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working to locate Jonathan Wesley Robertson for allegedly washing checks and cashing in approximately $18,000 at local banks in Walker. 

LPSO's Financial Crimes Unit began the investigation after receiving multiple complaints of mail theft in the area. Detectives said Robertson was operating in Livingston Parish between Feb. 11 to March 7.

Throughout the investigation, detectives said they found out that the checks were related to that same theft and concluded that he was the individual responsible for the fraud.

Deputies believe Robertson is in the metro Baton Rouge area.

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days