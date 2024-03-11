56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing woman with dementia located

22 hours 43 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, March 10 2024 Mar 10, 2024 March 10, 2024 11:15 AM March 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

*** Victoria McDonald has since been located ***

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing person with dementia.

According to LPSO, Victoria McDonald, 47, is five-foot-five, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a pink and black jacket, purple pants, green shoes, and she may be traveling on a black bicycle.

McDonald left her residence along Hwy 442 in Independence, LA at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days