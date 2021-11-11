MISSING PERSON: BR Police searching for man last seen in Sherwood Forest area

Walter Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 60-year-old Walter Jackson.

Jackson, a diabetic who does not have his medication with him, was last seen October 20 in the Sherwood Forest area.

Police say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with knowledge of Jackson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.