Missing middle school student found

BATON ROUGE - A middle school student who left home Tuesday but did not get on the school bus was found at 4:30 p.m.

Mother Shaniqwa Watts said her 14-year-old son Davion left their home at 6:30 a.m. and was supposed to walk three blocks to get on a bus that would take him to Capitol Middle School. Watts called the school later in the morning to tell teachers about Davion's missing homework and school staff said he did not get on the bus or make it to class.

The Baton Rouge Police Department's missing persons division said Watts was found at 4:30 p.m. at athletics practice. It's unclear if he had been at school while officers were searching for him.