76°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
Reports suggested that Culpepper went missing sometime in November.
Trending News
Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials: Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway
-
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
-
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
-
Thief burglarizes car, steals backpack with grandfather's ashes inside
-
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy,...