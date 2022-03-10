Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: Deputies said Hubert Neucere was found safe Thursday afternoon.

-----

WALKER - Multiple agencies are looking for an 80-year-old man from Livingston Parish who disappeared early Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police said family members realized Hubert Neucere was missing from his home on Milton Road around around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Police added that Neucere suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and that his medication was left at his home.

His truck, a maroon 2016 GMC Canyon, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road in Baton Rouge. The vehicle's license plate is Y131106.

Police believe Neucere may be wearing blue jeans, red shirt, cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities at 225-686-2241.