Missing 79-year-old woman last seen in Prairieville found safe late Thursday night

March 16, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Carolyn Bush was found safe Thursday evening.

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a woman with dementia who left her home Thursday and never returned. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Carolyn Bush, 79, was seen leaving her home on John Broussard Road in Prairieville sometime Thursday afternoon. Her family told deputies that she takes medication for dementia and that she left it behind when she drove away Thursday. 

Her cell phone was said to be turned off with no other way to track her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact law enforcement at (225) 621-8300.

