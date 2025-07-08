78°
Missing 63-year-old from Denham Springs located

3 hours 56 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 8:43 PM July 07, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The missing 63-year-old has been found safe as of 10:23 p.m. Monday.

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish detectives are seeking assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old man who has not taken his medication and could need medical assistance.

