96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold out of Hammond gas station

57 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 August 08, 2023 11:06 AM August 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - A lucky customer of a Hammond gas station won $1 million after Friday's lottery drawing. 

Trending News

According to the Louisiana Lottery's social media, a winning ticket was sold from the Quick Way on West University Avenue. The ticket was revealed to be a $1 million winner after Friday's Mega Millions drawing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days