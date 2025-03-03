62°
Mid-City Mardi Gras parade rescheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.; was rained out last week
BATON ROUGE — The Mid-City Mardi Gras parade that had been scheduled for last weekend has been reset for next Sunday.
Parade organizers say the festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, along North Boulevard — the parade's regular route. The parade will be held on the first Sunday of Lent — five days after the end of the Carnival season — but the weather will be dry.
Heavy rains on Feb. 23 forced the postponement.
Next Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.
