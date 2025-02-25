Metro councilmembers host public meeting discussing Edwards' tax plan that would reallocate funds

BATON ROUGE — Two East Baton Rouge Parish metro councilmembers held a public meeting discussing Mayor-President Sid Edwards' proposed 10-year tax proposal.

District 3's Rowdy Gaudet and District 9's Dwight Hudson held the meeting at Acacia Church as they opened the floor to citizens' concerns and opinions about the proposal, which will extend an existing 9.80-mill parishwide tax that is currently dedicated to public libraries and repurpose it for general parish operations.

The plan would also rededicate $114 million from library tax proceeds to facilitate economic growth and make improvements to roads and drainage. Edwards met with the media earlier Tuesday morning to discuss his parishwide "Revive BR" plan and the library budget reallocation.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and will go until 7:30 p.m.