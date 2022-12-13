Metro Council set to discuss new garbage collection contract Wednesday

BATON ROUGE- By 2033, residents could be paying almost $40 a month for once-a-week garbage and recycling pick up. It's a deal some say stinks.

"I personally could probably do one day a week, if they do not miss a collection," Claudette Oster said.

Oster is one of many people not happy about the idea of once-a-week trash pickup.

The current garbage contract is set to expire in March. A new one will take affect then. That would be a seven year deal, with the option to renew yearly for three years.



The Metro Council is set to vote on the proposed contract with Republic on Wednesday. Hurst says it smells like a bad deal.

"Crawfish season. Who wants crawfish sitting in their trashcan on a Saturday? And you don't get pick up until Friday. It's changing a culture, I think we are doing it too fast, and I think we are doing it at the wrong time," Hurst said.

The proposed contract does have a two-day-a-week option, but it comes with a hefty price. People not wanting to pay for an extra pick up day, have an option to pay $7.00 a month for an extra bin.



"Charging someone $7 a month for an extra garbage bin, after they are already paying extra, I don't think that is fair," Oster said.

The Metro Council can vote to stay with Republic services, and the fee changes can be negotiated after the New Year.

"I want to give residents some certainty, that the service they are going to get, whether it's once a week, whether it's twice a week, whether it's garbage, or recycling, they can rely on that service," Metro Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet said.



The city-parish says the proposed contract is the best deal they could strike. Other options were considered.

Read the entire proposed contract here.