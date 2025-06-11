74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Metro Council authorizes $625,000 settlement to demonstrators arrested after Alton Sterling's death

1 hour 59 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 11 2025 Jun 11, 2025 June 11, 2025 7:10 PM June 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Gray Barr

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the EBR Metro Council passed a motion allowing the city-parish to settle in a suit involving demonstrators arrested in protests following the death of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge Police.
The settlement is for $625,000. The EBR Metro Council went into executive session to discuss before authorizing the settlement.

