Metro Council authorizes $625,000 settlement to demonstrators arrested after Alton Sterling's death
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the EBR Metro Council passed a motion allowing the city-parish to settle in a suit involving demonstrators arrested in protests following the death of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge Police.
The settlement is for $625,000. The EBR Metro Council went into executive session to discuss before authorizing the settlement.
