71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mega Millions Jackpot fattens to $740 million

31 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, December 14 2024 Dec 14, 2024 December 14, 2024 11:32 AM December 14, 2024 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: CNN Newsource
CBS Boston / YouTube

BATON ROUGE (CNN) — There is still time to become a mega-millionaire before the holiday season. 

No one matched all six numbers needed to win big in Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. 

The numbers were 36, 43, 52, 58 and 65 and the mega ball was 16.

If you choose a cash payout, it would be around $345 million.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days