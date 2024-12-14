Mega Millions Jackpot fattens to $740 million

CBS Boston / YouTube

BATON ROUGE (CNN) — There is still time to become a mega-millionaire before the holiday season.

No one matched all six numbers needed to win big in Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The numbers were 36, 43, 52, 58 and 65 and the mega ball was 16.

If you choose a cash payout, it would be around $345 million.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night.