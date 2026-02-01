Latest Weather Blog
Medically fragile suffer in flood aftermath
BATON ROUGE - These days it's not uncommon to find makeshift distribution centers giving out badly needed supplies to flood victims. However, Angela Lorio and her team of volunteers are operating a very different kind of center in Baton Rouge.
"Our little organization has quickly become this conduit that is helping the entire medically fragile community," she said.
Lorio and her team of "moms" run an advocacy group called Trach Mommas. Like many of its members, her young son depends on a breathing tube to survive.
Since the flood Lorio has had to replace her son's equipment often because the air quality has reached a dangerous level.
"You and I may have a scratchy throat with what's going on but for them it could be fatal," she said.
Hundreds of people throughout the flood-affected area rely on medical technology to live. But with air quality being so poor, they can't afford to replace it as often as they should.
In response, Trache Momma's is coordinating with state government and medical supply companies to have equipment shipped into Baton Rouge. At the distribution center, volunteers sort and distribute the donations.
Lorio says the medically fragile community will be in need for some time, and people can help make donations through their website.
