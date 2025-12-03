53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor-President Sid Edwards cancels plans to merge EMS and fire department

1 hour 51 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 2:11 PM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards has canceled the city's plans to merge its fire department and EMS services into one agency, he said at a Wednesday press conference.

Edwards announced the merger proposal in June with the intention "to create a more unified and responsive emergency services system.”

"The juice wasn't worth the squeeze," Edwards said Wednesday.

Trending News

Similar fire department and EMS mergers have been seen in cities all over the country. Critics of Baton Rouge's plan called it a "money grab."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days