Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-president's office addressing potholes in the city with 'Pothole Posse'
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards has created a "Pothole Posse" to address the divots in East Baton Rouge Parish roads.
Edwards said that the city receives 80 to 100 work orders for potholes each week. Hhe's allocating resources from the Department of Public Works to address residents' concerns.
In the past six months, the posse has filled 1,660 potholes and has a turnaround time of less than a week to fill craters in the road.
“We want to do them right, but we want to do them quickly. There’s no reason for a pothole to be sitting on our roads in EBR Parish for months, so we’re trying to pick up the pace and get them done as quickly as we can,” Mayor-President Edwards said in a statement.
To report a pothole, dial 311, visit www.brla.gov/311, or download the Red Stick 311 mobile app.
