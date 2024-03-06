Mayor Broome announces completion of MOVEBR signal projects

BATON ROUGE – As the state’s project to widen I-10 in Baton Rouge continues, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday that a substantial upgrade to traffic signals has been completed to help relieve the stress of the construction.

The project, MOVEBR, has installed 176 miles of fiber optic cable so traffic engineers can adjust signals in real-time. Other installations include:

- 178 new detection devices, 150 signal controllers replaced and 88 traffic cameras installed,

- 117 uninterruptible power supplies on key corridors to provide battery backup during power outages,

- 440 emergency vehicle preemption systems and

- Hardware and software upgrades at the Advanced Traffic Management Center.

“When we kicked off the MOVEBR program, I prioritized the traffic signal projects and asked our staff to coordinate closely with DOTD as they planned the I-10 widening project,” Broome said. “We knew construction might push more local traffic onto the surface streets and I wanted to make sure we were ready.”

MOVEBR’s completion comes after decades of piecemeal funding attempting to connect the signals under a single network managed through a centralized traffic management center.