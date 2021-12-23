66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor appoints new fire chief after longtime dept. leader retires

33 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, December 23 2021 Dec 23, 2021 December 23, 2021 12:04 PM December 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The new year will bring a new boss overseeing the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Thursday, Michael Kimble was appointed the new Chief of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.  Kimble has worked as a first responder in East Baton Rouge since 2001, having served for both the BRFD and the Zachary Fire Department as a firefighter, investigator and volunteer deputy chief.

He's also worked as a sheriff's deputy for EBRSO and is a member of USAR Task Force 2 which deploys to disasters throughout the country.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome made the announcement ahead of Christmas.

“Chief Kimble has demonstrated the importance of leadership and inter-agency collaboration on a national level during his 20 years of service to East Baton Rouge Parish. Most recently, he served as Incident Command for the federally sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site in Baton Rouge,” said Mayor Broome. “Chief Kimble will proudly lead our Baton Rouge Fire Department as it continues to provide Class 1 fire protection to the citizens of our city.”

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Fire Chief for the City of Baton Rouge. I would like to thank Mayor Broome for the trust placed in me to move our department forward,” Chief Kimble said in a prepared statement. “Together, as a department, I am confident we will be successful.”

Trending News

Kimble replaces Edwin Smith who announced his retirement in May, ending a 47-year career.  Smith had been chief of the department for 19 years and was first appointed under Mayor Bobby Simpson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days