Maurice resident killed in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Louisiana State Police report that a 45-year-old man lost his life on Thursday, as the result of a crash on LA Hwy 10 in St. Landry Parish.

According to police, Daniel Scott Palmer, a resident of Maurice, was driving a 1999 Lexus L47 SUV westbound on LA 10 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and the Lexus swerved off-road, hitting the embankment of a small canal.

Palmer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police say.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. According to state police, impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.