83°
Latest Weather Blog
Maurepas man found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Maurepas man will be sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.
Nicholas Flanagan, 27, was found guilty of the charges on March 30. Flanagan was initially arrested on March 1, 2022 in an investigation into a reported incident of sexual abuse that began in January of that same year.
The victim said that Flanagan had made them touch him inappropriately on multiple occasions, and that Flanagan had touched them at least twice.
Trending News
According to the 21st Judicial District, Flanagan faces 25 to 99 years for each count for a minimum sentence of 50 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU fans pack the PMAC for the National Championship
-
LSU earns first national title with 102-85 win over Iowa
-
LSU earns first national title with 102-85 win over Iowa
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship