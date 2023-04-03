83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Maurepas man found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child

2 hours 57 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023 Apr 3, 2023 April 03, 2023 9:02 AM April 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Maurepas man will be sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.

Nicholas Flanagan, 27, was found guilty of the charges on March 30. Flanagan was initially arrested on March 1, 2022 in an investigation into a reported incident of sexual abuse that began in January of that same year. 

The victim said that Flanagan had made them touch him inappropriately on multiple occasions, and that Flanagan had touched them at least twice. 

Trending News

According to the 21st Judicial District, Flanagan faces 25 to 99 years for each count for a minimum sentence of 50 years. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days