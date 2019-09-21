Latest Weather Blog
Matt Trent - Sports Reporter
Matt Trent comes to Baton Rouge from the NBC affiliate in College Station, Texas. While deep in the heart of Texas, Matt was fortunate enough to cover a Women's College World Series, multiple regionals and super regionals and a Sweet Sixteen. It's obvious that everything is truly bigger in Texas. Baton Rouge is the fifth stop on this wild journey he likes to call "television" having worked in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and the aforementioned Texas.
Matt is a 2011 graduate of the University of Richmond where he played baseball. After college he was fortunate enough to continue his playing career professionally. But after a year and a half of making less than a substitute teacher and dining at the finest gas stations in the midwest, Matt had to make the tough decision to retire.
When Matt isn't on television, he's at one of two places. The golf course or the movie theatre. If he ever goes missing, call one of those locations within a 40 mile radius and there's a good chance the search party will be called off.
Always loving a good story or heckle on the links, come say hi whenever you see him or email at mtrent@wbrz.com"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar