Matt Trent - Sports Reporter

Matt Trent comes to Baton Rouge from the NBC affiliate in College Station, Texas. While deep in the heart of Texas, Matt was fortunate enough to cover a Women's College World Series, multiple regionals and super regionals and a Sweet Sixteen. It's obvious that everything is truly bigger in Texas. Baton Rouge is the fifth stop on this wild journey he likes to call "television" having worked in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and the aforementioned Texas.

Matt is a 2011 graduate of the University of Richmond where he played baseball. After college he was fortunate enough to continue his playing career professionally. But after a year and a half of making less than a substitute teacher and dining at the finest gas stations in the midwest, Matt had to make the tough decision to retire.

When Matt isn't on television, he's at one of two places. The golf course or the movie theatre. If he ever goes missing, call one of those locations within a 40 mile radius and there's a good chance the search party will be called off.

Always loving a good story or heckle on the links, come say hi whenever you see him or email at mtrent@wbrz.com"