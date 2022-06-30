Mason's Grill announces new ownership after 24 years

BATON ROUGE - The owners of Mason's Grill, a popular Baton Rouge brunch spot, announced they are changing ownership after 24 years.

New owners Rober and Christina Alamarie will be taking over the Baton Rouge staple that started in a small shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Creators Mike and Shirlee took to social media Thursday night to thank the community for their support over the years.

"We have so much to thank you for. We had so many things we wanted to include in this post, but it’s harder to type than we thought. It’s bittersweet. So, we’ll leave it at this. Thank you, Baton Rouge! You have always been there to support us—through good times and bad. Thank you for making us a part of your family and for becoming a part of ours. And, to our regular customers and our crew, you have no idea how special you are to us, truly. We are so grateful to you. We love you all so much!"