69°
Latest Weather Blog
Marksville deputy sentenced to 40 years for 6-year-old's death
MARKSVILLE – The deputy city marshal convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter last week was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.
Jurors found Derrick Stafford guilty in the shooting death of a six-year-old and injuring of the child’s father in November 2015. Jeremy Mardis, 6, died when marshals opened fire on the vehicle Chris Few was driving.
Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the attempted manslaughter charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Stafford will receive 20 years without probation, parole or suspension.
The jury deliberated for little more than three hours last week before returning with a guilty verdict.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weather Conditions
-
Greater BR State Fair cautiously remaining open despite weather
-
Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana
-
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case