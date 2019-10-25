Marksville deputy sentenced to 40 years for 6-year-old's death

MARKSVILLE – The deputy city marshal convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter last week was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

Jurors found Derrick Stafford guilty in the shooting death of a six-year-old and injuring of the child’s father in November 2015. Jeremy Mardis, 6, died when marshals opened fire on the vehicle Chris Few was driving.



Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the attempted manslaughter charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Stafford will receive 20 years without probation, parole or suspension.

The jury deliberated for little more than three hours last week before returning with a guilty verdict.