Latest Weather Blog
Maringouin bracing for judge-ordered redo in mayoral election
MARINGOUIN - With a judge-ordered election only days away, the town of Maringouin is again divided over their two mayoral candidates.
The town’s current mayor, Demi Vorise, is running for re-election against challenger Maurice Harris. Back in 2015, Vorise beat Harris by a single vote, but she lost to him by just four votes last month. However, Vorise filed a petition challenging the results.
“There were voters who were voting in the district that did not reside in the district, and there were voters who were using abandoned properties to vote in the election,” Vorise said.
She took her argument to court and a judge agreed, leading to the order for a new election. Although a judge made the decision for a new vote, not everyone in town supports it, and some have even taken it to the streets.
“We promised her one term, and that's all she gets. One term. She will not win this election,” said Wanda Mills, who set up signs in the middle of town to demonstrate her opposition to the mayor.
“This whole uproar is about a water bill,” said one of Vorise’s supporters, Dewayne Bourgeois. “That didn't hurt nobody that water bill. That woman ain't never hurt nobody. She always helped people."
“I know people personally, but I'm not going to call their names, that did come to town and they voted for her," said Issac Watson, one of Harris's supporters. “Now, why would you want to bring it up and not put all the names on the list,” he finished.
Maurice Harris would not commit to an interview, but he did give WBRZ a statement that, in part, said, "My concern is for the community and the people feeling safe to cast their votes honestly. I would like to thank everyone for all their continued support and prayers for the past and upcoming election.”
Vorise said no matter what happens after the election, she will still love the town.
Trending News
“The community is a great place to live. I'm shooting a message of love, peace, and prosperity and unity. So whatever happens on Saturday, all is well,” Vorise said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosts battle of the bands to support public...
-
March of Dimes hosts March for Babies event advocating for mothers in...
-
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with...
-
Early voting kicks off on Saturday ahead of Louisiana's May 16 election
Sports Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series