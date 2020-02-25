Mardi Gras morning crash kills one person in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - On Mardi Gras morning one person was killed in a car crash in New Orleans' Seventh Ward.

According to WWL-TV, officials with New Orleans Police Department say shortly before 5 a.m., an unidentified driver behind the wheel of a white convertible was headed along St. Bernard Avenue when, for reasons under investigation, the driver hit a tree.

The force of the crash caused their convertible to flip several times and the driver was ejected from the car.

Police say the driver died on the scene.

No further information was immediately available, including the victim's age or gender, as well as if there was anyone else in the car during the crash.