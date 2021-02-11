67°
Mardi Gras 2021: Spanish Town prepares for Saturday's reverse parade
BATON ROUGE - A historic capital city district anchored by Spanish Town Road will be celebrating Mardi Gras with a reverse parade on Saturday, Feb. 13.
During the event, more than 25 homes in Baton Rouge's Spanish Town Neighborhood will participate in a house decorating contest dubbed Pretty in Pink!
Interested individuals can celebrate Mardi Gras by driving through the area to view the homes Saturday, from 12 noon until 3 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to begin the reverse parade at 5th Street and Spanish Town Road.
Click here for more information on the 2021 Spanish Town Pretty in Pink Reverse Parade Mardi Gras celebration.
