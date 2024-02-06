Mandeville high school students arrested for terrorizing after threatening to kill teacher

MANDEVILLE - Two high schoolers were arrested Tuesday after they reportedly had a conversation over Snapchat planning a shooting at their school.

In the conversation, the two girls discussed shooting up the school to kill one of their teachers. They talked about having guns on their person.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a search of the two girls' homes found that no firearms were on their property and none were brought to the school's campus. The two were arrested and issued summonses for terrorizing.

“We will continue to take threats like this very seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said, “and we will continue to work with our schools and our law enforcement partners to investigate all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this, even in a joking manner.”

This comes amid several other shooting and bomb scares in capital-area schools.