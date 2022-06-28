78°
Mandeville child fighting life-threatening E. coli infection

Tuesday, June 28 2022
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - A toddler has been struggling with an E. coli infection that has left her hospitalized for weeks, according to WWLTV.

Scarlett Wood, who is only one year and five months old, was airlifted to Oschner's main campus after she tested positive for E. coli on June 10. The CDC reports most people recover from an infection within a week, but five to ten percent experience a life-threatening complication called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome which can shut down the patient's kidneys. 

Scarlett was part of that small percentage.

She was put on dialysis and coded. Doctors had to perform CPR on her, resulting in brain damage.

Since her diagnosis, Scarlett has received several blood transfusions, up to three in one day during one part of her treatment. As of Monday, Scarlett was receiving platelets every other day.

Scarlett was scheduled to come off of the ventilator Monday, but her family reports it will have to stay in "a little longer."

