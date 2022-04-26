Man who killed woman during suicide attempt let out of mental facility

BATON ROUGE - Two and a half years after being placed in a mental facility, a man who killed a woman during a suicide attempt has been let free.

In July 2019, the then 18-year-old Jack Jordan told State Troopers that "God told him to kill himself" after running his car into traffic and killing 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.

Jordan was charged with murder, and attorneys representing the teenager lobbied that Jordan was psychotic. He was treated at a St. Francisville hospital for 90 days and assessed by mental health professionals.

In August 2021, Jordan was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was staying at a mental facility in Jackson, waiting for a hearing on his release.

Two months later, Jordan was moved from the inpatient facility in Jackson to a less restricted facility. The conditions of the transition were Jordan must be medicated and supervised to monitor his condition.

According to court records, Jack Jordan was released and returned to his family April 19, 2022, as long as he continues counseling and does not drive.