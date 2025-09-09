Man wanted out of Port Allen for negligent carrying of concealed handgun, possession of weapons

PORT ALLEN - A man is wanted out of Port Allen on various gun charges, the Port Allen Police Department said Tuesday.

Zakiylan Williams is wanted for negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and possession of weapons where alcoholic beverages are sold.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 225-343-5525. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.