81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted out of Port Allen for negligent carrying of concealed handgun, possession of weapons

36 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 5:24 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A man is wanted out of Port Allen on various gun charges, the Port Allen Police Department said Tuesday.

Zakiylan Williams is wanted for negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and possession of weapons where alcoholic beverages are sold.

Trending News

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 225-343-5525. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days