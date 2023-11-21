58°
Man wanted for starting fire at gas station

44 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 2:48 PM November 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man who started a fire at a gas station in Denham Springs. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a man set some lawn equipment on fire behind Frog's Truck Stop around 5 a.m. Nov. 18. 

Anyone with information about the suspect should call (225) 686-2241. 

