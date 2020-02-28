Man threatened to blow up La. hospital over long wait, police say

THIBODAUX - Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to blow up a hospital in Thibodaux Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a hospital in reference to a man making a threat to the staff as he left the emergency room.

Officers were able to locate and question 43-year-old Kentrell Pharagood. Authorities learned that Pharagood loudly commented that he would "blow up" the building because the hospital staff was taking to long to see him.

Pharagood was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a charge of terrorizing. He remains on a $20,000.00 bond.