Man taken into custody after threatening someone, locking himself in hotel room

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody Saturday after threatening someone with a gun then locking himself in a hotel room.

According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said 28-year-old Tyrrell Jimerson locked himself in a room at the Motel 6 along Siegen Lane.

Deputies said Jimerson was arrested for a violation of his probation or parole, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, simple criminal damage to property, distribution of prescription drugs, two counts of resisting an officer and criminal trespassing.

According to parish records, an arrest warrant was issued for Jimerson in 2017 for an armed robbery. There is no record available that shows Jimerson was arrested in accordance with the warrant.