Man struck and killed while crossing I-10 in Slidell
SLIDELL - A man died after being struck by two cars while trying to cross I-10 in St. Tammany Parish on Sunday evening.
Warren Bouie, 28, was hit on the interstate near Hwy. 190 around 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police said Bouie was trying to cross the eastbound lanes when he was struck by a 2018 Toyota Prius and then a 2015 Dodge Challenger. The driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the Challenger was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.