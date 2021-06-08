Man slaps President of France in the face

Emmanuel Macron

TAIN-L'Hermitage, France - As the President of France spoke to the public during a visit to southeast France on Tuesday, he was unexpectedly slapped in the face by a man in a crowd, according to CNN.

Footage circulated on social media showing the episode, during which a man in the French village of Tain-l'Hermitage slaps French President Emmanuel Macron and shouts an abusive term at him.

In the video, Macron approaches a metal fence, clasps the arm of a man in the crowd, and begins to greet onlookers.

While gripping Macron's arm, the man slapped the President across his left cheek and shouted a derogatory word that the French press sometimes uses to refer to Macron's presidency.

In addition to this, shortly before slapping Macron, the man shouted, "Montjoie! Saint-Denis!," which was an ancient battle cry used by the Capetian royal dynasty, which ruled France from the 10th to the 18th century.

In any case, the Macron's security detail wasted no time in tackling the 28-year-old man and pulling the president away from the metal barrier.

According to CNN, this man and an accomplice were placed in police custody at 1:45 p.m. local time for alleged violence against a person holding public authority.

"A man indeed tried to hit the President of the Republic," the Elysee said in a statement to CNN. "We have no further comments at this point. Exchanges with the crowd and handshakes resumed. The trip continues."