Man shot, injured by stray bullet, St. Gabriel Police launch investigation

2 hours 18 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 March 27, 2020 9:31 AM March 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL – Police say they were dispatched to a Thursday night shooting incident on St. Francis Lane.

Detectives with St. Gabriel’s Police Department say a man was hit by a stray bullet at a far distance. As a result, the man was injured, with a bullet “lodged above his eye, on the side of his head.”

Despite his painful injury, authorities say the man was released from the hospital.

Investigators also say that after questioning a few witnesses they’ve determined that the shooting did not appear to be deliberate.

Though they’ve already released some who were being held for questioning, they're in search of more information regarding the shooting.

Should anyone have pertinent information, they're urged to contact St. Gabriel police at (225) 642-5222.  

 

