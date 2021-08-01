Man shot girlfriend before killing himself in dollar store parking lot

PHOTO: KLFY

VILLE PLATTE - A man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in the parking lot of a dollar store Sunday morning.

KLFY reported that police arrived at the Dollar General on Tate Cove Road around 11:20 August 1 and found a man dead in the parking lot.

Police said the woman, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

KLFY said the couple went to the store together before the shooting happened.